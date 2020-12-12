Could you use some extra money at college next year? Thinking about studying agriculture, environmental science or conservation? Then listen up!
As part of a statewide education program, the Boone County Conservation District is offering a $250 scholarship for a local high school student, according to James Widner, Chairman of the district. Along with receiving the District Scholarship, the winner will be eligible to compete at both the area and state level.
The Arkansas Association of Conservation Districts awards two scholarships ($1,000 and $500) based on student’s essay.
The rules are simple, and the contest is open to all sophomores, juniors and seniors with a minimum 2.5 grade point average who are Boone County residents and will follow a conservation related course of study. Contest entries must be submitted by Feb. 19, 2021 to the Boone County Conservation District at 402 N. Walnut St., Ste 125, Harrison, AR 72601.
High School Counselors and County Extension Agents have entry forms and rules. They are also available on the District’s website, boonecd.com. Those interested should call the district office at (870) 741-8600 x. 3.
