Paul and Faye Scroggins of Compton will celebrate their 70th anniversary on Dec. 31. They were married on Dec. 31, 1949 at Compton in the home of and by Justice of the Peace Joe McFerrin. At that time Paul was 18 and Faye was 16. Faye’s brother, Wayne Keeton was a witness. Paul and Faye have 2 daughters, Debra Villines (son in law, Gary T. Villines) and Paulette Jech (son in law, Jeff Jech). They enjoy 3 grandchildren: Jacque Villines Adams and husband, Andy; John Jech and wife, Karen and Jason Jech. They have 3 great grandchildren: Seth and Zachary Adams and Alyssa Hargrave (husband, Brandon). If you would like to send a card, mail to HC 33, Box 5, Compton, AR 72624.
