Come learn about native plants and learn how they were gathered, grown, harvested, and processed by the prehistoric American Indians at the Friday, Oct. 25, meeting of the Searcy County Historical Society! The program starts at 7 p.m. in Marshall’s First Christian Church.
The presenter will be Mel Zabecki, who is the Education Outreach Coordinator for the Arkansas Archeological Survey and is based out of the Survey’s Coordinating Office in Fayetteville. She works with teachers, students, museums, libraries, and other station archeologists all around the state to make archeology more public by giving talks, presenting hands-on activities, or teaching others to present these
activities to the wider public. During her previous job as a park interpreter at Parkin Archeological State Park, she spent years experimenting with growing, gathering, and processing native ingredients that the American Indians would have included in their diets. In her talk, Mel will introduce the audience to the foodways of the Mississippian Indians of Arkansas and talk about the finer points of processing some ingredients that are no longer part of our modern diet. All are invited. Coffee and cookies are available–items not
available to the prehistoric American Indians.
