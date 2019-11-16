Buffalo National River winterizes and closes several visitor use facilities every year on Nov. 15. Due to extremely cold temperatures that have been forecasted in the coming days, the following areas will be winterized and closed a few days ahead of schedule to protect the park's infrastructure. All areas not listed will remain open until the normally scheduled closure. The following facilities will be closed for the winter on the dates listed:
Steel Creek Campground restroom will close on Friday, Nov. 8.
Upper Pruitt restroom will close on Friday, Nov. 8.
Tyler Bend Group Sites restroom and Walk-in Tent Sites restroom will close on Friday, Nov. 8.
Tyler Bend Pavilion restroom and dump station will close on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Buffalo Point Group Sites restroom closed on Thursday, Nov. 7.
Buffalo Point Campground restrooms, shower houses, and dump station will close Sunday, Nov. 10.
For more information, visit www.nps.go/buff or call (870) 365-2700
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.