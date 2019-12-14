3C-WEB- 12.14 Senior Club.jpg

Contributed Photo

The Senior Club members (back, from left) Anita, Wanda, Paulie, Chris and Shirley (front) Barbara are happy to provide assistance to families during the holidays.

The Senior Club was able to provide gifts to 12 children from four families through the CCM Angel Tree project this holiday season. The Club raised funds by holding a garage sale in Oct. and proceeds went to the Angel Tree Project.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.