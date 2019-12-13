The Senior Club will be hosting Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 501 E. Rush. Breakfast will include pancakes and sausage and beverages. Pictures with Santa will be available to keep after the event.
The Senior Club Bingo Christmas Party will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m.
Both events are free to the public and everyone is invited to attend.
