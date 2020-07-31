Arkansas has one of the highest rates of hunger among seniors in the country. In an effort to fight this
growing problem, the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas will give seniors an opportunity
to obtain fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables for free.
The USDA Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides one $50.00 coupon book per household to senior adults age 60 and older to purchase locally grown fresh vegetables, fruits, herbs and honey at local farmer’s markets from approved vendors. To be eligible to receive a coupon book, seniors must meet monthly household income guidelines of $1,926 for a family of one, $2,607 for a family of two, $3,289 for a family of three, or $3,970 for a family of 4.
Coupon books will be available by curbside pickup at your local Area Agency on Aging office in Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy or Washington County.
To receive a coupon book, seniors must complete an application, and include a copy of photo ID and proof of household income. The application must be returned to their local Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas for processing. Applicants will then be contacted by mail or by phone.
Care Coordinators from the Area Agency on Aging will also assist seniors in applying for the Medicare Savings Programs, Medicaid, SNAP and Extra-Help with Prescription Drug Costs.
Coupon books will be available on a first-come first-served basis. For more information and to find
the office nearest you, call the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas at 1-800-432-9721.
