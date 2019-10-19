The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service is offering the
ServSafe Manager’s Course on Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the John Paul Hammerschmidt
Center on the North Arkansas College Campus. The test will begin at 3 p.m. for anyone who only
needs to take the test such as re-certifications and retakes. The cost of the training with including the
course, book, and exam or just book and exam only is $110 per student. The cost of the proctored
exam only is $40. To register by November 1, contact the Boone County Extension office at (870) 741-
6168 or tmcmanus@uaex.edu.
The Arkansas Department of Health has adopted their new regulations as of Sept. 7. The
new regulations require that at least one employee that has supervisory and management
responsibility be certified FOOD Protection Manager by an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. The ServSafe
Manager’s Course meets the requirements set by the Arkansas Department of Health and is good for
5 years.
ServSafe has been the industry standard since 1919 in training millions of people how to receive,
store, prepare, and serve food safely. The ServSafe® Food Safety Program is sponsored nationally by
the Educational Foundation of the National Restaurant Association, and in Arkansas by the Arkansas
Hospitality Association. The national program recognizes that training is the only real solution to
preventing foodborne illness. Through the Cooperative Extension Service, we offer training and
certifications for the ServSafe Food Handler, ServSafe Manager, and ServSafe Instructor & Proctor
programs.
The University Of Arkansas System Division Of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research
programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national
origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally
protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. If you require a
reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your
Boone County Office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.