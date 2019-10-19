The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service is offering the

ServSafe Manager’s Course on Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the John Paul Hammerschmidt

Center on the North Arkansas College Campus. The test will begin at 3 p.m. for anyone who only

needs to take the test such as re-certifications and retakes. The cost of the training with including the

course, book, and exam or just book and exam only is $110 per student. The cost of the proctored

exam only is $40. To register by November 1, contact the Boone County Extension office at (870) 741-

6168 or tmcmanus@uaex.edu.

The Arkansas Department of Health has adopted their new regulations as of Sept. 7. The

new regulations require that at least one employee that has supervisory and management

responsibility be certified FOOD Protection Manager by an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. The ServSafe

Manager’s Course meets the requirements set by the Arkansas Department of Health and is good for

5 years.

ServSafe has been the industry standard since 1919 in training millions of people how to receive,

store, prepare, and serve food safely. The ServSafe® Food Safety Program is sponsored nationally by

the Educational Foundation of the National Restaurant Association, and in Arkansas by the Arkansas

Hospitality Association. The national program recognizes that training is the only real solution to

preventing foodborne illness. Through the Cooperative Extension Service, we offer training and

certifications for the ServSafe Food Handler, ServSafe Manager, and ServSafe Instructor & Proctor

programs.

The University Of Arkansas System Division Of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research

programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national

origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally

protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. If you require a

reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your

Boone County Office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.