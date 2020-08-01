The Shelter Insurance Foundation awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Cameron Miller, a graduate of Harrison High School. Shelter Agent Joan Bell sponsors and partially funds this scholarship.
This fall, Miller can direct the scholarship funds toward tuition, fees, or campus housing for any course of study leading to an academic degree at any accredited college or university. At this time, Cameron Miller plans to attend College of the Ozarks at Point Lookout MO and pursue a degree in the nursing field.
A committee of local high school officials and community leaders selected Miller based upon his scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character and participation and leadership in school and community activities. The scholarship is given without regard to race, disability, religion, national origin or gender of applicants.
The scholarship is paid directly to the school; however, Cameron Miller received a certificate from Joan
Bell on behalf of the Shelter Insurance Foundation.
The Shelter Insurance Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation for charitable and educational purposes. It is sponsored by the Shelter Insurance Companies – offering auto, home, life, farm and business insurance services to customers in 20 states via a network of local insurance agents and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.