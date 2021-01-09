After 54 years of service, Shirley Richesin is retiring from her post as chief financial officer from Ozark Opportunities, Inc. Ms. Richesin began her career at OOI in August of 1966. She was hired as the agency’s first Fiscal Officer by the agency’s first Executive Director, Don Young. Community Action Programs were a new concept, a product of the War on Poverty, and the learning curve was steep. Shirley quickly became an expert in her field and served as mentor and trainer for fellow fiscal officers throughout the state. Shirley has devoted her professional career to providing impeccable leadership in all things fiscal at OOI. She always a high bar of fiscal accountability and her example was one to be followed by non-profits in the area. Her tenure continued under the direction of of Roger Ratchford, the second executive director of OOI and draws to a close under the leadership of OOI’s third and current CEO, Richard Atkinson. The board and staff recognize that her departure marks an end of an era. The staff and clients of OOI are truly sorry to see her go and wish her the very best for a long and fulfilling retirement.
