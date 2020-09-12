The yearly Sims reunion at Plumlee has been cancelled for this year.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Texas held the first virtual jury trial in a criminal case (a misdemeanor traffic case) using a video conference call. Is this the future of justice in the U.S.? (1)
- CONNECTING THE DOTS Israel, the United States, and child sacrifice (1)
- Ballot set for Boone County voters (1)
- Sub teachers a concern for 2020-21 (1)
- Aldermen, JPs meet Friday on anti-hate resolution (1)
- Voting twice unlikely in Boone County (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.