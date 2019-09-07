Franklin Harp, Chair of the newly-formed Small Biz Connection (SBC) and realtor with Weichert, Realtors-Market Edge, along with Amber Resnick, SBC Vice Chair, and owner, Meadow Farm Bed & Breakfast, are pleased to announce the first Small Biz Connection Feedback Session. This free event – open to all small, retail business owners and entrepreneurs in the region – will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Durand Center, and is designed to acquaint those attending with the SBC’s mission and intent, identify common challenges and successful outcomes, and present the array of services offered.
The mission of the Small Biz Connection is to ‘advocate for and support small business and entrepreneurial growth.’
Several local small business owners began meeting in July to discuss the opportunity to come together for the betterment of all. Businesses from the Courthouse Square, Main Street, Ozark Crossing Shopping Center and other locations throughout Boone County identified several common initiatives that could benefit all, including a focused ‘shop local’ campaign and business education opportunities. A series of workshop topics was identified that include marketing and branding your business, how to use social media, hiring the right employee, and customer service success. The workshops will begin this October and are open to all businesses interested in these topics.
SBC is a program of and powered by the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce and grew out of the #believeboonecounty Advance the Region’s Economy pillar. However, participation in the September 11th event, and other SBC-hosted programs, does not require an investment membership in the HRCC; these programs and meetings are open to any small business owner and entrepreneur in the region.
Come join local business owners on Sept. 11 and check out the SBC on Facebook at the Ozarks Small Biz Connection.
About the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce
The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce promotes the economic and business well-being of the greater Harrison and Boone County, Arkansas area. The investor-driven Chamber also recognizes, values and promotes the outstanding quality of life locally that encourages people to live, work, invest and retire in the area. For more information, please visit www.harrison-chamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.