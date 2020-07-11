The Small Works on Paper art show entries are on display at the Boone County Library and on the Harrison Art League’s Facebook page. Winners of the contest are:
Experienced adult category:
1st place-Roxanne Thompson
2nd place-Jayne Crawford Witt
Youth category:
1st place-Cassie Jankowski
2nd place-Rebecca Rivera
The art show, sponsored by Neighbor’s Mill and First National Bank of North Arkansas, collected 34 entries from 15 artists. Awards will be distributed Saturday, July 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Library.
