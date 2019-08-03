Small Works on Paper Art Show Winners Announced
The Small Works on Paper Show was a success.
Thanks to our sponsors Neighbor's Mill and First National Bank of North Arkansas we were able to give a 1st place prize of $50 and a 2nd place prize of $25 in each category.
Judy Chatterton took 1st place Adult Experienced.
Terena Terry took 2nd place Adult Experienced.
Grace Archer took 1st and 2nd Novice Adult.
Shawnee Morris took 2nd place Youth.
Cassie Jankowski took 1st place Youth.
