The residents at Somerset Senior Living were treated to a parade Wednesday, June 10. Decorated cars filled with friends, relatives and even some pets lined up in the Pizza Hut parking lot and headed up the hill led by a police cruiser from the Highway Patrol. Residents were outside waiting with signs as the vehicles drove by. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors have not been permitted recently, so the staff and community found a creative way to come together while still keeping a distance. The cars were able to go through the parking lot several times to exchange greetings and well wishes.

