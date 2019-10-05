10.5-WEB- St. Joe Terrific Kids.jpg

Congratulations to St. Joe’s August’s Terrific Kids! The St. Joe Terrific Kids for the month of August were: (from left) Kindergarten: Olivia Treadwell; 1st grade: Chance Dougherty; 2nd Grade: Will Hunter; 3rd Grade: Hayden Akins; 4th grade: Bella Cross.

