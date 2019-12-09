The St. Joe School Homecoming will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. St. Joe will be hosting the Bruno-Pyatt Patriots. The junior boys will play the first game, following by the homecoming court event. The senior boys and junior girls games will be played after the homecoming ceremonies.
