The St. Joe Homecoming maids are pictured (from left) are Jenna McAdams, Alexis Campbell, Tara Lovell, Emily Cross, Jordan Cross, Julia Campbell, Alissa Elliott, Mercedes Foster, Abagail Davis, Maranda Campbell, Torrin Woolsey and Emma Still.

The St. Joe School Homecoming will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. St. Joe will be hosting the Bruno-Pyatt Patriots. The junior boys will play the first game, following by the homecoming court event. The senior boys and junior girls games will be played after the homecoming ceremonies.

