The 80th Arkansas State Fair crowned its royalty with four pageants electing queens. The event was held in the historic Arkansas Hall on the grounds.
Tamsyn Simon, of Harrison, recently competed in the Mrs. Arkansas State Fair pageant representing Boone County where she received 1st runner-up. She competed with married women ages 35-55 from across the state in interview, fair attire, evening gown, and on stage question.
Simon is the wife of Lyndsy Simon, owner of the Ridge Runner Cloggers dance studio, and serves as Vice President and Public Relations Chair for the Junior Auxiliary of Harrison.
Amanda Benton of Little Rock was crowned Mrs. Arkansas State Fair 2019. Kelly Chaney of Little Rock was named 2nd runner-up.
The Boone County Fair Pageant is under the direction of Susan Garland. For more information you can find the event on Facebook.
