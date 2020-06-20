Students at Southern Arkansas University earned a degree in the graduating class of spring 2020.
Sherry Marie Andrews from Harrison graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching degree. Andrews majored in Teacher Education from the College of Education.
Aaron Tyler Murphy from Berryville graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Murphy majored in Management from the David F. Rankin College of Business.
Lindsay Reagan Nichols from Harrison graduated Summa Cum Laudewith a Bachelor of Science in Education degree. Nichols majored in K-6 STEM Elementary Education from the College of Education.
A total of 506 SAU students who received a degree for this Spring 2020 semester.162 candidates from the School of Graduate Studies and 344 undergraduate candidates were recognized from SAU's four academic colleges. Due to COVID-19, the May commencement ceremony was canceled, but graduates have the opportunity to walk in August's graduation.
