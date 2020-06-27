The following students are among more than 1,500 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2020 semester:
Alpena
Ginger Humphrey
Berryville
Sarah Hlae
Nora Waller
Allison Wisdom
Flippin
Kyra Joiner
Harrison
Zachary Powers
Oliva Carroll
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.