WEB-Students of Clark1.jpg

Photo by Terri Ivie Smith/Staff

The Students of John (front, from left) Gene Woodell, Verla Woodell, Virginia Weser, Zion Wilt and John Clark (middle) Cindy Hagood, Ed Britland, Emma Britland, and Carolyn Sartin (back) Bill Schwarz, Anna Schwartz, Julia Yarborough, Carolyn Jackson and Bill Davis (in Santa suit) entertained the residents of Harrison Retirement Home on Thursday with Christmas songs.

John Clark and his music students brought came in to the Harrison Retirement Home and set up their equipment as the residents had lunch on Thursday, Dec. 5. The group played a set of Christmas songs including “Pretty Paper” and “Joy to the World”.

John Clark has been teaching students of all ages and musical interests in Harrison for several years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.