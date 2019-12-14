John Clark and his music students brought came in to the Harrison Retirement Home and set up their equipment as the residents had lunch on Thursday, Dec. 5. The group played a set of Christmas songs including “Pretty Paper” and “Joy to the World”.
John Clark has been teaching students of all ages and musical interests in Harrison for several years.
