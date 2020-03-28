The Susan G. Komen More than Pink Walk has made the following announcement about the annual fundraising event that was originally scheduled for April 25 in Rogers.
For the health of our supporters and volunteers, the Susan G. Komen Ozark More Than Pink Walk has been moved to Sept.12 at Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. Our decision to move the Walk because of COVID-19 concerns was not made lightly. We have a big participant group whose immune systems have been impacted by cancer, including some who are currently going through cancer treatment.
For more information please visit https://komenozark.org
