Swanson Anniversary

Art and Renee Swanson celebrated their 25th anniversary on June 10. The couple was married June 10, 1995 at First United Methodist Church in El Paso, Texas with Lyle Reese officiating. They enjoy three children; Amber and Chad Towery, Melissa and Jay Lenderman of Holly, Michigan and Jace Swanson as well as their three grandchildren; Caiden, Connor and Reese.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.