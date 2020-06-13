Art and Renee Swanson celebrated their 25th anniversary on June 10. The couple was married June 10, 1995 at First United Methodist Church in El Paso, Texas with Lyle Reese officiating. They enjoy three children; Amber and Chad Towery, Melissa and Jay Lenderman of Holly, Michigan and Jace Swanson as well as their three grandchildren; Caiden, Connor and Reese.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Board chooses past director as interim; waste management contract terminated (2)
- President Trump issued an executive order imposing new regulations on social media companies (like Facebook, Twitter) after Twitter flagged several of the president’s tweets with “get the facts” links. Should Twitter be allowed to perform “fact-checking” on tweets? (1)
- Skyline Heights Luau (1)
- Face mask directive debated (1)
- JPs asked to support Bill of Rights (1)
- Executive order issues emergency declaration due to protests in Arkansas (1)
- ‘It’s going to be difficult’; new solid waste district consultant hired (1)
- Bolonsky to attend Columbia University (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.