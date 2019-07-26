North Arkansas College students can save money on books, supplies, Knuckle Sandwich at the Northark Grill cards, fuel cards and Pioneer Gear during the Arkansas tax-free weekend August 3 & 4. The College Store (formerly Northark Bookstore) will be open Saturday, August 3rd at 8 a.m. until 4 p.m on the South Campus. Dining cards for Knuckle Sandwich at the Northark Grill must be purchased in $25 increments while fuel cards are sold for $50 each. Financial aid may be used on all purchases.
The dining and fuel card program has been a tremendous success with the students and is a great budgeting aid. The College Store acquires the pre-loaded fuel cards from suppliers at a nominal discount and then sells the cards at face value to the students, this allows students with beginning semester funds to acquire these cards in advance so that much or all of the commuting expense during the semester will be covered. Students with pending financial aid are allowed to charge the purchase of these fuel cards to their account so that their commuting expense can be covered from the start of the semester.
Financial Aid, Admissions, Advising, Registrar and Student Accounts offices will be open on Saturday along with several Northark departments and organizations.
Long lines have been experienced in the past. To reduce waiting, the College Store will be offering the option to schedule afternoon appointments to alleviate the morning rush. This year students can conveniently schedule appointments on Sunday on either the north or south campuses between the hours of 1p.m. – 4 p.m. (for the College Store only).
Students can bring their fall schedule to the College Store any time before the event and the staff will pre-pick their books for faster delivery during Tax-Free weekend. Schedules can be emailed to bookstore@northark.edu, please include your phone number.
Last year sales increased due to more efficient and time-saving measure such as packaging pre-picked books in advance. This led to an even greater turnout with hardly any wait time. The total qualifying sales on August 4, 2018 was $156,826. This translates to a Northark student savings of $14,114, a modest increase of 8% over the previous year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.