Sarah Taylor of Harrison was inducted into the Beta Iota Epsilon Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Arkansas State University on Tuesday, April 14.
Taylor is majoring in Nursing Science, is the daughter of Clersie and Mike Hill and is married to Travis Taylor of Harrison. Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest honor society in higher education with 1,285 chapters on college campuses in all 50 of the United States, Canada, Germany, the Republic of Palau, Peru, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the British Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates and U.S. territorial possessions. More than 3 million students have been inducted since its founding in 1918, with approximately 134,000 students inducted annually.
