15 Teachers Named Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Education is pleased to announce the names of the 15 exceptional teachers named 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key will recognize the regional finalists and announce the four state semi-finalists at a special event August 1 at the Governor’s Mansion.
“I am extremely proud of each of these regional finalists,” Key said. “From their tireless dedication to the teaching profession to their commitment to ensuring their students graduate prepared for college, career, and community engagement, these 15 educators are among the best of the best. With their hard work and dedication, we will achieve our vision of leading the nation in student-focused education.”
2020 ATOY Regional Finalists
Cana Able
Grades 10-11 English Language Arts
Academies of West Memphis
West Memphis School District
Great Rivers Education Service Cooperative
Catherine Beckham
Grades 10-12 Orientation to Teaching I and II and Senior Internships
Mountain Home High School Career Academies
Mountain Home School District
Northcentral Education Service Cooperative
Jennifer Brown
Kindergarten
Walnut Ridge Elementary School
Lawrence County School District
Northeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative
Raelin Duck-Schroeder
Grades 9-12 Pre-AP English, AP English, General English, Drama, and Teacher Cadets
Stuttgart High School
Stuttgart School District
Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative
Lindsey Duncan
Grade 4 Literacy
Southside Elementary School
Cabot School District
Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative
Mary Dunn
Grade 6 Special Education
College Hill Middle School
Texarkana Arkansas School District
Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative
Marcus Jones
Grades 10-12 English
The Academies at Jonesboro High School
Jonesboro School District
Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative
Joel Lookadoo
Grade 9 Algebra 1
Lakeside Junior High School
Springdale School District
Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative
Clarissa Mays
Grades 9-12 EAST and Computer Science
Arkadelphia High School
Arkadelphia School District
Dawson Education Cooperative
Brenda Nolan
Grades K-3 Literacy/Reading
Hermitage Elementary School
Hermitage School District
Southeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative
Barry Reese
Grades 5-8 History
Lead Hill Elementary School and Lead Hill High School
Lead Hill School District
Ozarks Unlimited Resource Educational Service Cooperative
Cassidy Smith
Grades 3-6 Gifted and Talented
Central Elementary School
Magnolia School District
South Central Service Cooperative
Melissa Spence
Grade 1
Theodore Jones Elementary School
Conway School District
Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative
Dejah Stephens
Grades 5-6 Language Arts and Social Studies
Raymond F. Orr Elementary School
Fort Smith School District
Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative
Jeffrey Whitlow
Grade 5
Don R. Roberts Elementary School
Little Rock School District
Pulaski County
The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program is part of the National Teacher of the Year program, which recognizes teachers for their teaching and leadership skills. The 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year, who will be announced this fall, will apply to become the 2020 National Teacher of the Year.
This year’s regional finalists will each receive a $1,000 award made possible by a grant provided by the Walton Family Foundation, a long-time supporter of the program. The four state semi-finalists announced August 1 are selected from the 15 regional finalists. One of the four state semi-finalists will be named the 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
Some State Board of Education members plan to attend the August 1 event at the Governor’s Mansion, but no official business will be conducted.
