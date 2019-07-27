15 Teachers Named Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Education is pleased to announce the names of the 15 exceptional teachers named 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalists. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key will recognize the regional finalists and announce the four state semi-finalists at a special event August 1 at the Governor’s Mansion.

“I am extremely proud of each of these regional finalists,” Key said. “From their tireless dedication to the teaching profession to their commitment to ensuring their students graduate prepared for college, career, and community engagement, these 15 educators are among the best of the best. With their hard work and dedication, we will achieve our vision of leading the nation in student-focused education.”

2020 ATOY Regional Finalists

Cana Able

Grades 10-11 English Language Arts

Academies of West Memphis

West Memphis School District

Great Rivers Education Service Cooperative

Catherine Beckham

Grades 10-12 Orientation to Teaching I and II and Senior Internships

Mountain Home High School Career Academies

Mountain Home School District

Northcentral Education Service Cooperative

Jennifer Brown

Kindergarten

Walnut Ridge Elementary School

Lawrence County School District

Northeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Raelin Duck-Schroeder

Grades 9-12 Pre-AP English, AP English, General English, Drama, and Teacher Cadets

Stuttgart High School

Stuttgart School District

Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative

Lindsey Duncan

Grade 4 Literacy

Southside Elementary School

Cabot School District

Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative

Mary Dunn

Grade 6 Special Education

College Hill Middle School

Texarkana Arkansas School District

Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative

Marcus Jones

Grades 10-12 English

The Academies at Jonesboro High School

Jonesboro School District

Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative

Joel Lookadoo

Grade 9 Algebra 1

Lakeside Junior High School

Springdale School District

Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Clarissa Mays

Grades 9-12 EAST and Computer Science

Arkadelphia High School

Arkadelphia School District

Dawson Education Cooperative

Brenda Nolan

Grades K-3 Literacy/Reading

Hermitage Elementary School

Hermitage School District

Southeast Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Barry Reese

Grades 5-8 History

Lead Hill Elementary School and Lead Hill High School

Lead Hill School District

Ozarks Unlimited Resource Educational Service Cooperative

Cassidy Smith

Grades 3-6 Gifted and Talented

Central Elementary School

Magnolia School District

South Central Service Cooperative

Melissa Spence

Grade 1

Theodore Jones Elementary School

Conway School District

Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative

Dejah Stephens

Grades 5-6 Language Arts and Social Studies

Raymond F. Orr Elementary School

Fort Smith School District

Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative

Jeffrey Whitlow

Grade 5

Don R. Roberts Elementary School

Little Rock School District

Pulaski County

The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program is part of the National Teacher of the Year program, which recognizes teachers for their teaching and leadership skills. The 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year, who will be announced this fall, will apply to become the 2020 National Teacher of the Year.

This year’s regional finalists will each receive a $1,000 award made possible by a grant provided by the Walton Family Foundation, a long-time supporter of the program. The four state semi-finalists announced August 1 are selected from the 15 regional finalists. One of the four state semi-finalists will be named the 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

Some State Board of Education members plan to attend the August 1 event at the Governor’s Mansion, but no official business will be conducted.

