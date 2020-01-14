The Lions Club will host their 30th Annual Lions Club Chili Dinner Friday, Jan. 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Harrison High School Cafeteria. All you can eat chili, cheese, crackers, drink and dessert for $5.00 per person. Your $5.00 ticket purchase helps support eye glasses and eye exams for those in need, the Jack Williams Scholarship, Christmas Food Basket Program, Flag Route program, HHS Leo Club, Lions World Services for the Blind, Community Easter Egg Hunt, Lions Club International and much more.
Drive through pick up for the dinner will also be available at the K-Life building.
