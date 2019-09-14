Two local bands will join forces to help local veterans in need. The members of Sound Pilot and Leadfoot 65 will rock the Elks Lodge on Oct. 26. The show will start at 7 p.m. The bands are asking that anyone who has one of their band shirts to wear it during the event and another dollar will be donated to our area veterans. Proceeds will go to the American Legion Post #44.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.