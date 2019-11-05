The Batavia Friendship Club met Oct. 7 with a full schedule of activities. Halloween was the theme chosen by hostesses Geneva Estes and Donna Moore. Candy Corn was available for all to enjoy. The fall silent auction was enjoyed by everyone. Several fun items were found as well as baked goods. Alice Vanatta again brought pumpkins which were a big hit with everyone. Roll call was answered by 13 members with memories of Halloweens past.
