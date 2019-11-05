The Batavia Friendship Club met Oct. 7 with a full schedule of activities. Halloween was the theme chosen by hostesses Geneva Estes and Donna Moore. Candy Corn was available for all to enjoy. The fall silent auction was enjoyed by everyone. Several fun items were found as well as baked goods. Alice Vanatta again brought pumpkins which were a big hit with everyone. Roll call was answered by 13 members with memories of Halloweens past.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.