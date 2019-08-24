The Cherokee of Arkansas and Missouri Tribe District #8's next scheduled
meeting will be Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. in the Stone
County Library, 326 West Washington Street in Mountain View.
If you are a current member of the CAM Tribe (formerly of the LCAM
Tribe), please plan on attending this important election meeting concerning
our district and the Tribe as a whole. Please bring your membership card.
For any one else wanting to receive a membership/voter's card, be sure to
attend on how you can obtain one.
Their will be press releases of tribal activities and news as are available.
For additional information, e-mail LCAMBC@HOTMAIL.COM.
