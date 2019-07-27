The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will be swinging back into the historic Lyric Theater on the Harrison, Arkansas square at 6 p.m. on August 12! After an initial pre-sale period to Ozark Arts Council members, ticket sales are now open to the public.
(To be eligible for our ticket pre-sales—and to avoid ticket company processing and credit card fees—join the OAC today, and to be always up to date on OAC news, keep watching this site and subscribe to our OAC eNews.)
The first Glenn Miller Orchestra did not make it at all. It was a total and absolute economic failure. But Glenn knew what he wanted, held to that dedication and relentlessly worked to succeed. He launched his second band–the one that lives on today–in March of 1938. The Glenn Miller Orchestra has been a “hit” ever since.
Today, the 18 member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements both from the civilian band and the AAFB libraries. Additionally, it also plays some more modern selections arranged and performed in the Miller style and sound. The Glenn Miller Orchestra is owned and operated by Glenn Miller Productions, Inc., under license from the Miller Estate. Glenn Miller Productions, Inc., has the sole and exclusive right to use the Glenn Miller Orchestra name—so, this is not a “tribute to the Glenn Miller Orchestra,” but the orchestra that is in official and unbroken succession to the original.
Just as it was in Glenn’s day, the Glenn Miller Orchestra today is still the most sought after big band in the world. But when it comes to seeing the Glenn Miller Orchestra in Arkansas in 2019, there is exactly ONE place to do it: #OnlyAtTheLyric! With the overwhelming response to the special appearance of The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra at the Lyric in 2016, the band has loved returning to Harrison and is doing so again as it's only Arkansas performance of 2019, 6 p.m. on Monday, August 12! #LiveAtTheLyric Monday, August 12, at 6 p.m. Tickets are available on our ticketing page, by visiting the OAC office at 115 W. Rush Ave. (just to the left of the Lyric doors) or by calling (870) 391-3504; $25/30 in advance, $35 at the door.
