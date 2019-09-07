The Grubb Springs Cemetery Association met on Aug. 26 and established new guidelines for cemetery decorations that will take effect Sept. 1. Letters have been sent out to all members outlining the new guidelines regarding decoration and upkeep of grave sites. The following guidelines will take effect beginning Sept. 1.
Permitted Items
Saddles attached to the headstone
Fresh cut or artificial flowers in vases that are permanently attached
Shepherd staff or hooks for hanging flower pots (must be placed at either end of the stone, as close to base as possible)
ALL OTHER ITEMS WILL BE REMOVED
Prohibited Items
Any item not permanently attached to the headstone or flat marker
Other items including but not limited to:
Baskets of flowers
Benches of any type
Ornamental vases (glass, porcelain, ceramic, concrete, plastic, wood or any other other type of material is not permitted)
Solar lights
Trinkets of any kind
Yard ornaments, statuaries and shelf decorations (glass, porcelain, ceramic, concrete, plastic, wood or any other type of material is not permitted)
The planting of trees, bushes, flowers, shrubs or vines is not allowed.
Curbs, islands and flower beds are not allowed on burial sites.
Everything on the ground in the way of mowers and weed eaters will be removed.
Flowers will be removed when they become unsightly.
Flowers on new graves will be removed approximately 2 weeks after burial.
Containers, other than the permanent type that are attached to the stone, will be removed when flowers are removed from graves.
Any prohibited items you wish to save that have been placed on graves at Grubb Springs Cemetery must be removed by Oct 1, and remaining items will be removed.
Donations can be made by mail to:
Grubb Springs Cemetery Association
P.O. Box 1553
Harrison, AR 72602-1553
For burial or plot information, contact Joe Terry (870) 741-7792
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.