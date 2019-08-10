The Joys of Music

Fills my soul

The stories of old

Must be told

Some new songs speak out

Of the sad times we’re in

They draw me closer to God

As I must Trust in Him

The sounds of Nature

Bring melody’s of cheer

The birds sing in concert

Crickets tick and frogs croak near

I look for the beauty

To fill my heart with Joy

It makes life worth living

For every girl and boy

—Crystal West  

