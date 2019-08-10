The Joys of Music
Fills my soul
The stories of old
Must be told
Some new songs speak out
Of the sad times we’re in
They draw me closer to God
As I must Trust in Him
The sounds of Nature
Bring melody’s of cheer
The birds sing in concert
Crickets tick and frogs croak near
I look for the beauty
To fill my heart with Joy
It makes life worth living
For every girl and boy
—Crystal West
