This is not a political deluge,
rather, it's an inverted spiritual centrifuge
For so some say,
just as Christ's Triumphal Entry
was marked to the day,
VERY soon our Glorious Savior will
appear at the sound of the last Trump
For the calling away,
of His Bride
The dead in Christ will arise first,
then the Christians who remain will be
caught up, no need for a hearse!
And we'll all be changed,
In the twinkling of an eye
—Jennifer Matlock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.