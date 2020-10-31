This is not a political deluge,

rather, it's an inverted spiritual centrifuge

For so some say,

just as Christ's Triumphal Entry

was marked to the day,

VERY soon our Glorious Savior will

appear at the sound of the last Trump

For the calling away,

of His Bride

The dead in Christ will arise first,

then the Christians who remain will be

caught up, no need for a hearse!

And we'll all be changed,

In the twinkling of an eye

—Jennifer Matlock

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.