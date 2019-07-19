Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Celebrate this milestone of discovery by watching a NASA documentary or reading a science fiction novel. Our staff would love to help you find just the right book or movie to take home.
Tuesday, July 23 at 5:30 p.m. Buffalo National River Partners is hosting "Nature Conservancy and the Archey Fork Restoration Project." Join us as Joy Wasson presents her experience with nature conservation, specifically in regards to the Little Red River. Joy has worked at The Nature Conservancy where she is currently the River Conservation Program Director for the Arkansas Chapter.
Thursday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m. we are having a night of "Bingo for Books!" Come to the upstairs meeting room any time between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. to play your chances at a game of Bingo. If you win, you get to take home your own book.
The Children's Department will not have programs during this week; however, they will still be taking reading logs and getting ready for the end-of-summer-reading event.
For all Children's Summer Reading Program participants, the last day to turn in your reading logs is Thursday, July 25.
We have enjoyed making this a memorable summer. Thank you for sharing your summer with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.