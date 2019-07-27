The Theatre Co. of the Ozarks Award Show will continue our hot summer on August 3 at 7p.m. This variety show is free to the public and will celebrate our past year of plays, giving out awards in categories such as outstanding performances, directing, set, lights, costumes, and much more. Help us celebrate our local community theater with an evening of music, dancing, and fun!
