Last week, the United Way Kicked off its 2019 Fund Raising Campaign by hosting the Harrison Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours. Representatives of many of the agencies the United Way supports were on hand with displays and information about their organization. The event also served as an opportunity to say “Thank You” to local businesses for their support.
This year marks the 51st year that the United Way of Boone County has been making a difference in our community. The organization was founded to help support local organizations that were making a difference in our county and to make it easier for local citizens to make a contribution to help all of them. Over the years some of the agencies have changed but the focus has been the same — the United Way is working to make our communities a better place to live, work and play and caring people in the community can make a contribution to the United Way of Boone County and give to all of them.
the United Way accepts applications from nonprofits in the April of each year and a committee interviews each applicant to determine which nonprofits will receive funding. The scope of each applicants services provided, how much other funding they have available, and their use of United Way funds are used to determine if and how much UWBC funding they will receive each year.
For the 2020 funding cycle, 21 organizations will be funded. As a snapshot of these organizations, let’s look at A Day In The Life of a United Way of Boone County Contribution.
A DAY IN THE LIFE OF YOUR UNITED WAY CONTRIBUTION
7 a.m. — A woman is eating breakfast at Sanctuary, Inc., a residential shelter for abused or battered women.
7:30 a.m. — A man drops his parent with dementia off at the Boone County Adult Day Care where he or she will be cared for by trained staff while he is at work. This service allows him to keep his parent at home in lieu of a nursing facility.
8 a.m — A single mom drops her toddler off at Boone County Special Services, an early childhood development center, where her child will receive occupational therapy to prepare the child to thrive in public school.
9 a.m — A single parent is attending college with the assistance of the Boone County Single Parent Scholarship Program. United Way funds are matched from a State Single Parent Scholarship Program. On the way home, she stops by a food pantry supported by the Food Bank to get food for her children.
10 a.m. — A CASA volunteer is sitting in court with a child that has been removed from their family home for their own safety. Today, that child’s future will be decided and their CASA volunteer will be their voice.
10:30 a.m. — A homeless individual visits the House of Hope to get a meal, to use shower facilities, and if interested assistance with finding employment and housing. 11:00 AM — A victim of domestic abuse is meeting with a Legal Aide attorney to file an order of protection from her abuser. At the same time a woman who is living in her car stops by the House of Hope for lunch, a shower and job interview counseling.
11:30 a.m.— A homebound senior is receiving a nutritious meal from the Boone County Senior Activity & Wellness Center’s “Meals on Wheels” program. The center also provides social activities, wellness programs, and transportation services for seniors. United Way supports many seniors in this area through this agency.
1 p.m. — A woman has taken her child to Grandma’s House Children’s Advocacy Center, Inc. for a specialized child forensic interview, sexual abuse medical exam, as well as advocacy, care giver support and therapy services to begin the healing process from trauma they may have endured from possible physical or sexual abuse.
1:45 p.m. — A young man (or woman) attends a SUCCESS Program (Succeed at Understanding and Conquering Challenges to Establish Stability and Self-Reliance) to receive counseling and training on how to set short term and long term goals that will guide to securing his/her family’s future and to relieve the family from the need for public assistance.
2 p.m.— At a local high school an Ozark Rape Crisis counselor conducts a “Safe Date” seminar for teenagers and then hurries back to her office to meet with a young rape victim.
3:15 p.m. — almost 3:30 p.m. boys and girls attend a Boone County 4-H activity or their regular Girl Scout and Boy Scout meetings. These meetings all offer an array of activities which are structured to assist in the development of life skills designed to help them become responsible, contributing members of our communities.
3:30 p.m. — A counseling session is underway for a family with a child facing behavioral issues. Youthbridge, Inc. provides counseling for mental illness, addiction, emotional difficulties and more. Across town, at NorthArk College a young parent is learning about Career Pathways program to overcome barriers keeping them from getting training and education they need for a better job.
6 p.m. — Parents take their children to participate in sporting activities provided by Consolidated Youth of Harrison, North Arkansas Soccer Association, Lead Hill Summer Sumer Youth Program and Valley Springs Summer Youth Program.
All of these agencies are supported by the United Way of Boone County and as you can see your contribution is hard at work making a difference in our communities.
Some people give to our United Way at work through payroll deduction and other means. Some employers match their employees contribution, some businesses make an out right gift to invest in our community, some business and corporations sponsor our two annual fundraising events. Some individuals make a personal commitment to help make life better for all of us. Over ninety-nine percent of contributions stay right here in Boone County. Less than one penny out each dollar goes to the national organization.
If you would like to make a difference by making a contribution to the United Way of Boone County, you may do so by writing a check and mailing it to the United Way of Boone County, P.O. Box 2503, Harrison AR 72602. If you would like contact information for any of the agencies we support, call 870-741-6555 or email unitedwaybc@windstream.net.
United Way Appreciates Board Members
Over the years, the United Way of Boone County has been blessed with a lot of great board members. Some staying on for decades and others who are as dedicated off the board as they were when they were on it. They are appreciated beyond words. We also appreciate corporations and business that the board members work for/represent for giving them the time and consideration to make it possible.
Current board members include:
Officers:
President: Chris Criner with Farm Credit
Vice President: Beverly Taylor/North AR Economic Development District
Secretary: Karen Norton/recently retired with FedEX Freight
Treasurer: Marcie Estes/Jerry Jackson Realty
Campaign Co-Chair: Kay Fulton/Retired
Campaign Co-Chair: Jim Brisco/ABC Advertising
Members-At-Large
Staci Compton/Anstaff Bank
Donna Copeland/NARMC
Steve Dardas/Edward Jones
Sam Eaves/Black Hills Energy
Scotty Edmonson/Black Hills Energy
Cody Gregory/Arvest Bank
Tammy Keeter/Keeter Tax Service
Betsy Kindall/AR Department of Education
Mandy Lowery/ Equity Bank
Haley Markle/NorthArk
Excecutive Director: Debbie West Stewart
These people are to be commended for the time they give to help us all.
