Watchman, Watchman, what of the night?
Out of the darkness, comes the light.
What do you see, and what do you hear?
The Lord your dread, the Lord your fear.
Confusion and blackness cover the land
The sound of trumpets, line in the sand.
What do you see, and what do you hear?
The Lord of Hosts is drawing near.
Watchman, Watchman, when comes the day?
Of Jacob’s trouble, utter dismay.
Darkness covers all of the world,
Gross darkness o’er the peoples unfurled.
Who among us knows how long,
Is it the mighty, is it the strong?
Say to the Watchman, “What of the night?”
Arise now and shine, the Lord your light.
Doug Cone-Capps
