The winners of the Artistic Expressions art show for 2019 are:
Realism
Juanita Maxwell
"The Hayes Barn"
Watercolor
Impressionism
Brenda Smyth
"The King Lion"
Acrylic
Other
Terena Terry
"Gryphon"
Oil
The judge had a very difficult time choosing a favorite for each of the three divisions. The quality of artwork from this community is extremely impressive. We also appreciate the business sponsors which allowed us to give out three, $100 art awards, Neighbor's Mill, Johnson's Manufacturing Co. and Westrock Orthodontics. The show will be up until Nov. 9 in the upstairs atrium display area at the Boone County Library.
Media's represented included acrylics, oils, watercolor, ink, graphite, mixed media, pyrography (wood burning), photography, clay sculpture, and even a piece created out of old cassette tape! There were 30 entries total. For the Realism category there were 14 entries. For the Impressionism category there were 7 entries. For the 'Other' category there were 9 entries.
The judge had a very difficult time choosing a favorite for each of the three divisions. The quality of artwork from this community is extremely impressive. Each artist will receive a detailed written critique from the judge.
Note to Artists: The art must be picked up Saturday, Nov. 9 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Thank you for entering and supporting our arts community.
Upcoming Art Shows: Watch for our Ozark Mountain Student Art Show in Jan. and Feb. Student art from area schools from grades K – 6 will be shown in Jan. and student art from grades 7 – 12 will be shown in Feb . Art teachers from area schools choose the student art to be featured and each school has two winners.
