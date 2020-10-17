Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents will be accepting donations of canned soft drinks and unopened bags of candy to share with the residents of our area nursing homes during a fall festival at Open Door Baptist Church on Oct. 31. The contactless fall festival will feature a Drive-Thru the Bible event where kids can win prizes and candy from the safety of car windows from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Open Door Baptist is located at 606 Cottonwood Road. For more information, call 870-741-3174.
Donations may also be dropped off at Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents, located at 102 West Stephenson or at Mediquick, located at 724 North Spring, Suite C.
