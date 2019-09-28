Kayla Michelle Tougaw and Jason Tyler Prouty announce their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of the Cindy Tougaw and late Mike Tougaw, and the granddaughter of Ada Michael, the late Jack Chaffin, the late Jackie Michael, Bonnie Tougaw and the late Tom Tougaw. She is a graduate of Valley Springs High School and North Arkansas College. She is employed by Sam Alexander Pharmacy in Harrison.
The groom is the son of Ron and Rhonda Prouty, and the grandson of Sandra Brasel and the late Willie Brasel and the late Ronald and Marion Prouty. He is a graduate of Valley Springs High School and North Arkansas College, and is employed by Harrison Family Practice.
The wedding will take place on Oct. 26 at Crystal Sands in Destin, Fla. on Oct 26. at 5 p.m. Family and friends are invited to attend.
