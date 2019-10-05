Kayla Michelle Tougaw and Jason Tyler Prouty announce their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Cindy Tougaw and the late Mike Tougaw, and the granddaughter of Ada Micheal, the late Jack Chaffin, the late Jackie Michael, Bonnie Tougaw and the late Tom Tougaw. She is a graduate of Harrison High School and is employed by Sam Alexander Pharmacy.
The groom is the son of Ron and Rhonda Prouty, and the grandson of Sandra Brasel, the late Willie Brasel, and the late Ronald and Marion Prouty. He is a graduate of Harrison High School and North Arkansas College. He is employed by Harrison Family Practice.
The wedding will be Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. at Crystal Sands in Destin, Fla. A reception will be held Nov. 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Eagle Heights Baptist Church in Harrison. Family and friends are invited to attend.
