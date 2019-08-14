Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of North Arkansas is pleased to announce that Tracie Pape has been named Interim Executive Director. She replaces former Executive Director Katie Rylee.
Tracie spent 25 years in executive administration at The University of Texas School of Public Health in the Texas Medical Center in Houston. Following her retirement from the University of Texas, Tracie joined CASA of North Arkansas as a Court Appointed Special Advocate and was appointed Volunteer Coordinator for Baxter and Marion Counties in October 2017. Tracie brings a firm commitment to CASA’s primary mission—to speak up and advocate for abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings.
To learn more about CASA of North Arkansas and how you can volunteer to be an advocate, visit www.casaofna.org or call 870-204-5489.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.