Kenneth and Eddie Young

Kenneth Young and Eddie Young were born July 21, 1930 to Ernest and Hattie (Milum) Young at Pyatt. They had 3 older siblings and 1 younger. They moved to the Valley Springs area after their Dad died (they were 6 years old when their father died). Both graduated high school at Valley Springs (1948) and have lived in Boone County almost all their lives. Kenneth was a teacher at Valley Springs for 28 years. Eddie worked for Hiland Dairy for almost 30 years and also helped his wife with their business The Daisy Shop. Both brothers share a love for the land and farming. They were blessed to have family with them on Sunday and enjoy a fish lunch!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.