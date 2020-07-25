Kenneth Young and Eddie Young were born July 21, 1930 to Ernest and Hattie (Milum) Young at Pyatt. They had 3 older siblings and 1 younger. They moved to the Valley Springs area after their Dad died (they were 6 years old when their father died). Both graduated high school at Valley Springs (1948) and have lived in Boone County almost all their lives. Kenneth was a teacher at Valley Springs for 28 years. Eddie worked for Hiland Dairy for almost 30 years and also helped his wife with their business The Daisy Shop. Both brothers share a love for the land and farming. They were blessed to have family with them on Sunday and enjoy a fish lunch!
