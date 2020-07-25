Beta Upsilon, the local chapter of the international organization Epsilon Sigma Alpha, finally wrapped up the 2019-20 year. With an international pandemic in full force, activities were either cancelled or readjusted to follow safety guidelines.
The March, April and June meetings were cancelled, as was the May installation of the New Officers Banquet. There was no Miss Harrison Pageant or Crawdad Days, both of which are fundraisers for out charities.
Spring Council, a regional meeting, was held via email. The April State Convention was postponed, but the election of of 2020-21 state officers was held through email. Two members of Beta Upsilon will hold state positions.
Haley Markel will serve as Parliamentarian. She has been a member for three years, serving as secretary for two of those years. Sarah Newman was appointed State Chaplain. She has been a member for over 40 years, serving in many local and state positions. These ladies will proudly represent our community in all state activities. International Council Convention was held virtually in July via Zoom.
Beta Upsilon will get back on track when it is safe to gather in groups without compromising the health of our members, our families and our community. We are a nonprofit organization whose fundraisers go to local, state and national charities.
