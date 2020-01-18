If you provide care to young children and would like to learn more about research-based information on ways to educate and care for young children, you may be interested in training opportunities such as The Best Care.
Sometimes it’s a struggle to find quality resources that are close to home and affordable. The University of Arkansas, Cooperative Extension Service, in partnership with the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education (DCCECE) offers 10 hours of professional development training for educators or caregivers of young children.
Best Care in Boone, Newton, and Carroll counties proudly introduces the 2020 Best Care topics:
The Importance of Oral Care
Self-Care
Stress and Anxiety in Young Children
Dramatic Play Areas
Fostering Self-Esteem: Tools to Build Up Children in the Classroom
Math Skills and Manipulatives
Family Engagement
Weatherin’ the Classroom: Rain, Snow, or Shine!
Movement and Literacy
Bullying: Identifying Behaviors and Risk Factors
2 5-hour sessions will be offered in Harrison Feb. 1 and Feb. 29 at North Arkansas College from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register online at http://bit.ly/UABestCare20 by Jan. 27. For more information about The Best Care classes call 870-741-6168.
Extension Get Fit in the New Year
The holidays have passed and now is the perfect time to get fit! A great, inexpensive group strength training program is the University Of Arkansas Division Of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service’s Extension Get Fit strength training program! Weather you have been trying to stay fit or you have been too busy with other things, the Extension Get Fit program can meet your strength training needs. Classes will be expecting new participants on Jan. 13 and 14 but accept new members at any time. Several classes are being offered throughout Boone County including Omaha, Valley Springs, and several locations in Harrison. Meeting times and days vary depending on the class. To pre-register or learn more about the program, contact the Extension office at (870) 741-6168.
Why Extension Get Fit?
This research-based program offers a variety of possibilities including exercises using free weights, floor mats, chair yoga, and circuit training. Each class is different but always reaches all major muscle groups. Also, safety always comes first. Exercises may be tailored to each individual’s needs and fitness level. Extension Get Fit is safe, structured, and affordable. It is appropriate for all fitness levels, provides a supportive group environment, and its fun!
Are you getting enough of the right types of exercise?
Newly revised current exercise guidelines recommend that adults regularly engage in at least two types of physical activity including aerobic and muscle-strengthening. Adults should get at least 150 minutes to 300 minutes per week (30 minutes to an hour per day for 5 days) of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes to 150 minutes per week (15 minutes to 30 minutes per day for 5 days) of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity. Also, muscle-strengthening activity of moderate or greater intensity is recommended 2 or more days per week.
In addition to the general guidelines, older adults should include balance exercises to their fitness routines. The Extension Get Fit program provides 2 out of the 3. While the program focuses on strength training, it also includes balance as well as stretching and flexibility.
Why strength train?
Strength training improves:
· Muscle mass
· Strength and balance
· Bone density
· Arthritis symptoms
· Metabolism
· Blood sugar and Cholesterol
· Mood and attitude
· Decreases depression
· Allows you to sleep more soundly
· Increases energy level
· Socially, allows you to enjoy others’ company and build a new circle of friends
We in the Extension Get Fit program are looking forward to getting fit and feeling better in the New Year. We hope you will join us. Again, for more information or to get one started in your area, contact the Boone County Extension office at (870) 741-6168.
The University Of Arkansas System Division Of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
