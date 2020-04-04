The newest rankings feature a number of U of A graduate programs ranked in the top 50 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas graduate programs, once again, ranked well in the rankings of the 2021 edition of U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools released Tuesday, March 17.
Programs in the Sam M. Walton College of Business, the College of Engineering and the College of Education and Health Professions all ranked in the top 50 either overall or among public institutions.
The Best Graduate Schools rankings in these areas are based on two types of data: expert opinions about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school's faculty, research and students.
The data for the rankings in all six disciplines comes from statistical surveys of more than 2,081 programs and from reputation surveys sent to more than 24,603 academics and professionals, conducted in fall 2019 and early 2020.
Full rankings can be found on the U.S. News & World Report website.
The College of Education jumped into the top 50 overall this year, ranking at No. 50, up three spots from the 2020 rankings. The college also ranked No. 37 among public institutions, up six spots from last year.
The Clinical Psychology program within the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences was also included among the “Best Health Schools.”
In addition, two of the graduate programs in the College of Engineering earned a spot in the top 25. The Biological and Agricultural Engineering and Industrial Engineering programs ranked No. 21 and 25 overall, respectively. The industrial engineering program had one of the biggest rises, moving up nine spots overall and 10 spots among public institutions (No. 17).
The Supply Chain Management program in the Sam M. Walton College of Business held its spot in the top 10 among public institutions, ranking No. 10, while holding a top 20 spot overall at No. 18.
Program rankings are determined by such measures as quality assessment — determined by surveying officials at higher education institutions — student selectivity, faculty resources, research activity and placement success.
U.S. News & World Report does not issue new rankings every year for all graduate programs.
About the University of Arkansas: The University of Arkansas provides an internationally competitive education for undergraduate and graduate students in more than 200 academic programs. The university contributes new knowledge, economic development, basic and applied research, and creative activity while also providing service to academic and professional disciplines. The Carnegie Foundation classifies the University of Arkansas among fewer than 3 percent of colleges and universities in America that have the highest level of research activity. U.S. News & World Report ranks the University of Arkansas among its top American public research universities. Founded in 1871, the University of Arkansas comprises 10 colleges and schools and maintains a low student-to-faculty ratio that promotes personal attention and close mentoring.
