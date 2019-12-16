A group of local veterans of the U.S. Armed Services are starting a U.S. Military Study and Discussion Group. “This will not be a study of every little detail of battles” said Lonnie Anderson, one of founders of the group. Anderson says that this will be a study of the evolution of military thought and the role of the U.S. Armed Forces in our political, social and cultural philosophy that is America today and how the military has evolved from local militias to the large and sophisticated force it is today,
The primary (but not the only) reference that will be used is the book “For the Common Defense” by Millet, Maslowski and Leis. The book is available from Amazon.
The study group is open to all that have an interest in the history of the U.S.A. The initial kick off meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m., at the American Legion Post located inside the Harrison Elks Lodge, 1521 Hwy 62/65, Harrison.
For more information contact Lonnie Anderson at harrisonpost44@yahoo.com or by calling 870-210-2582.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.