UA Little Rock announces its spring 2020 Chancellor's List, recognizing nearly 900 students with superior academic performance in the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the Chancellor's List, students must earn at least nine credit hours and at least a 3.9 GPA.
Local UA Little Rock students who were named to the Chancellor's List include:
Samuel Baker of Holiday Island
Kelly Connelly of Mountain Home
Leslie Haller of Yellville
Shana Peek of Pyatt
Bethany Wishon of Harrison
