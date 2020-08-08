Merit-based application deadline extended to Aug. 17 for new students
Due to an unprecedented demand in scholarships, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UA Little Rock) announced today the merit-based scholarship deadline has been extended for new students to Aug. 17. As of the original Aug. 1 deadline, a record-breaking number of more than 1,900 applications were received. These scholarships are made possible in part by the recent largest-ever anonymous donation to help students achieve a first-rate education at UA Little Rock.
“The demand for our scholarships has been amazing, so we are pleased to extend the deadline to accommodate first-time and transfer students,” said UA Little Rock Chancellor Christina Drale. “With the economy hitting the pause button, many are still deciding if they can afford to go to school. This deadline extension will help keep that opportunity open for these students.”
Both transfer and first-time students applying for merit-based scholarships are eligible for this deadline extension as the university prepares its online and in-person classes for the Fall 2020 semester.
“We are eager to award the scholarships and by extending our deadline we continue to create opportunities for student success,” said Jonathan Coleman, director of financial aid and scholarships at UA Little Rock. “The response has been very clear. Scholarships are more important than ever.”
New and transfer students will be considered for scholarships by simply applying for admission. No further forms are needed. UA Little Rock will begin awarding scholarships following the extended deadline as students gear up to get back to learning.
“Historical trends show an increase in demand for higher education during economic downturns such as this,” said Dr. Michael Pakko, chief economist and state economic forecaster at UA Little Rock. “That interest is clearly translating to a need for scholarships and increased applications. UA Little Rock is uniquely positioned to offer exactly what is needed at this time.”
To learn more about the resources available and how the university supports student success, visit UALR.edu/scholarships/.
